Tough draw for Leitrim in Division 4

The fixtures for the 2018 National Football League have been announced and Leitrim have been handed a tough task in their attempt to climb out of Division 4.

Leitrim have been drawn to play three matches at home and four away. The home matches are against Laois, Limerick and Wicklow and they are on the road to take on Antrim, Carlow, London and Waterford.

The full list of fixtures for all four division is below:

NFL DIVISION 1

Round 1: Saturday, Jan 27th: Dublin v Kildare; Sunday, January 28th: Galway v Tyrone, Kerry v Donegal, Monaghan v Mayo

Round 2: Saturday February 3rd: Mayo v Kerry, Tyrone v Dublin; Sunday, February 4th: Donegal v Galway, Kildare v Monaghan

Round 3: Saturday February 10th: Dublin v Donegal; Sunday February 11th: Galway v Mayo, Kildare v Tyrone, Monaghan v Kerry

Round 4: Saturday February 24th: Mayo v Dublin, Monaghan v Tyrone; Sunday February 25th: Donegal v Kildare, Kerry v Galway

Round 5: Saturday March 3rd: Dublin v Kerry, Tyrone v Donegal; Sunday March 4th: Galway v Monaghan, Kildare v Mayo

Round 6: Saturday March 17th: Mayo v Tyrone; Sun, March 18th: Galway v Dublin, Kerry v Kildare, Monaghan v Donegal

Round 7: Sunday Mar 25th: Donegal v Mayo, Dublin v Monaghan, Kildare v Galway, Tyrone v Kerry

NFL DIVISION 2

Round 1: Saturday, January 27th: Cork v Tipperary; Sunday January 28th: Clare v Cavan, Louth v Down, Roscommon v Meath

Round 2: Saturday, February 3rd: Cavan v Louth, Tipperary v Roscommon; Sunday, February 4th: Down v Cork, Meath v Clare

Round 3: Saturday, February 10: Cavan v Meath; Sunday, February 11: Clare v Tipperary, Cork v Louth, Roscommon v Down

Round 4: Sunday, February 25th: Cork v Cavan, Down v Clare, Louth v Roscommon, Tipperary v Meath

Round 5: Saturday, March 3rd: Cavan v Down; Sunday, March 4th: Clare v Roscommon, Meath v Cork, Tipperary v Louth

Round 6: Saturday, March 17th: Cork v Clare; Sunday, March 18th: Down v Tipperary, Louth v Meath, Roscommon v Cavan

Round 7: Sunday, March 25th: Cavan v Tipperary, Clare v Louth, Meath v Down, Roscommon v Cork

NFL – DIVISION 3

Round 1: Sunday, January 28th: Armagh v Sligo, Derry v Westmeath, Fermanagh v Wexford, Offaly v Longford

Round 2: Sunday, February 4th: Fermanagh v Offaly, Longford v Derry, Sligo v Wexford, Westmeath v Armagh

Round 3: Sunday, February 11th: Armagh v Longford, Derry v Offaly, Sligo v Fermanagh, Wexford v Westmeath

Round 4: Saturday, February 24th: Fermanagh v Derry; Sunday, February 25th: Longford v Wexford, Offaly v Armagh, Westmeath v Sligo

Round 5: Saturday, March 3rd: Armagh v Derry; Sunday, March 4th: Sligo v Longford, Westmeath v Fermanagh, Wexford v Offaly

Round 6: Saturday, March 17th: Fermanagh v Armagh; Sunday, March 18th: Derry v Wexford, Longford v Westmeath, Offaly v Sligo

Round 7: Sunday, March 25th: Longford v Fermanagh, Sligo v Derry, Westmeath v Offaly, Wexford v Armagh

NFL – DIVISION 4

Round 1: Saturday, January 27th: Laois v Limerick, London v Carlow; Sunday, January 28th: Antrim v Leitrim, Wicklow v Waterford

Round 2: Sunday, February 4th: Leitrim v Laois, Limerick v Carlow, London v Wicklow, Waterford v Antrim

Round 3: Saturday, February 10th: Laois v Waterford; Sunday, February 11th: Antrim v Wicklow, Carlow v Leitrim, London v Limerick

Round 4: Sunday, February 25th: Leitrim v Limerick, Waterford v Carlow, Wicklow v Laois, London v Antrim

Round 5: Saturday, March 3rd: Carlow v Wicklow, London v Leitrim; Sunday, March 4th: Laois v Antrim, Limerick v Waterford

Round 6: Sunday, March 11th: London v Laois; Sunday, March 18th: Antrim v Carlow, Waterford v Leitrim, Wicklow v Limerick

Round 7: Sunday, March 25th: Carlow v Laois, Leitrim v Wicklow, Limerick v Antrim, London v Waterford