Connacht GAA
Change of venue for Aughnasheelin's Connacht Club Championship encounter
Aughnasheelin's Sean McWeeney grabs the arm of Leitrim Gaels' Eunan Treacy during the Intermediate Championship Final. Photo by Willie Donnellan
It has been announced that tomorrow's Connacht Club Intermediate Championship quarter-final between Leitrim champions Aughnasheelin and Sligo champions St John's will now be played at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at Sligo's Markievicz Park at 2pm but will now be played at Bekan, with the throw-in scheduled for 2.30pm.
