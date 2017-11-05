Continental Tyres Women's FAI senior cup
No joy for Dearbhaile Beirne's UCD Waves in Cup Final
Cork City 1-0 UCD Waves
There was heartbreak for Mohill's Dearbhail Beirne in this afternoon's Continental Tyres Women's FAI senior Cup Final as her UCD Waves side were defeated by Cork City.
The game's only goal was scored by Cork's Clare Shine in the 37 minute.
Goal! Clare Shine gives Cork City the lead in the 35th minute! #WFAICupFinal pic.twitter.com/yEFVMcmEgW— FAIreland ⚽️ (@FAIreland) November 5, 2017
Two years ago Dearbhaile was a goalscorer for Shelbourne in the Cup Final but they were to be denied as Wexford Youths claimed the cup after a penalty shoot-out.
