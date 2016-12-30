Wondering what's on in The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon in 2017?
The Dock Arts Centre
The Dock Arts Centre, Carrick-on-Shannon has given audiences a little taster of things to come in 2017 with a short video outlining some of the main events for next year.
Thanks for all your support in 2016. We hope you'll be able to join us in 2017. Here's a wee sample of what's coming up here in #Leitrim pic.twitter.com/mkF4s4iIfk— The Dock (@thedockarts) December 20, 2016
