Leave the men at home on January 6

Celebrate Nollaig na mBan in style in The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton.

Ladies, leave the men, children and livestock at home and indulge yourselves at a vintage tea party done in collaboration with the North Leitrim Women's Centre. On from 11am to 1pm on January 6. Admission is €5.

Later on, join the women for a classic movie double bill of Woman of the Year and Thelma and Louise. Refreshments are served, so put your feet up after the Christmas rush and let us spoil you! Admission is €8/6.