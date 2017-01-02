Brendan Grace returns to Leitrim this month

It's a funny old world when seen through the eyes of Brendan Grace.

The sanctimonious priest who knows more than he's telling, ''Blessed is he who gets married in the nick of time''.

The father of the bride makes a speech at his daughters wedding, ''She could have married someone with money;she could have married someone who was working, she could have married someone who wasn't working... but was willing to work.''



Then there's the schoolboy with the unspeakable personal habits and a fine

line in sympathy pleas. Brendan Grace is all of these and more.

Each cock- eyed portrait he paints has a ring of truth that brings audiences to the point of apoplexy. Brendan's material owes more to the best of the traditional stand-up-comics than it does to modern alternative humour and his show is very much a show for all the family.

There is a sincerity about his act that endears you to him, and his off-stage persona is very much a 'man of the people' as he makes himself available after each show for a photo and a 'meet and greet.

Brendan Grace returns to The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon on January 27. Booking on (071) 9622222.

Tickets €30 at Hotel reception and ticket master.ie