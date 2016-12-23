December 23, 24, 25
Whats on Christmas weekend
Whats on in Leitrim this weekend
Christmas is here!! We hope you all enjoy a peaceful, happy and fun Christmas with family and friends. If you do need to get out of the house check these out:
Friday 23rd
- Dance in Duignan’s Lounge, Drumsna with music by Frank Nelson
- Christmas Carol Service in the Church of Ireland, Drumkeerin at 7pm.
- Carol singers outside Menarys, Carrick-on-Shannon to raise money for the local Simon homeless charity. The annual street collection for the charity is in Carrick-on-Shannon also on Friday, 23rd December. Please support.
Saturday 24 Christmas Eve
- Masses will be held around the county this evening - check local notes in the paper for details on your local church.
- Children are advised to be in bed by 9pm as Santa Claus hopes to be flying over Leitrim before Midnight tonight!
Sunday 25 - Christmas Day
- Christmas Day Swims: Garadice Lake at 12.30pm and in Carrick-on-Shannon at Emerald Star slip way at 1pm. the Leitrim Icebreakers raise money for Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, National Council for the Blind and the Leitrim Talking Newspaper. Swimmers will be awarded with hot beverages and chocolates! Christmas Day Swim at Gulladoo Lake (near Carrigallen) in aid of the Irish Heart Foundation. Contact Lisa McDermott at 0872720307 for more information or to get a sponsorship card. Please support. Swim at Keeldra Lake will be taking place at 12 noon in aid of Pieta House. Volunteers for the swim are greatly appreciated, as is support on the day. For more information and sponsorship cards, contact Lorraine on 086-3256467. The Lough Rynn Chili Dippers will hold their Lough Rinn swimat 12 noon at the Lough Rynn Caravan Park. Donations go to Mohill’s Cardiac Defibrillator.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on