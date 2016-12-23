Whats on Christmas weekend

Christmas is here!! We hope you all enjoy a peaceful, happy and fun Christmas with family and friends. If you do need to get out of the house check these out:

Friday 23rd

Dance in Duignan’s Lounge, Drumsna with music by Frank Nelson

Christmas Carol Service in the Church of Ireland, Drumkeerin at 7pm.

Carol singers outside Menarys, Carrick-on-Shannon to raise money for the local Simon homeless charity. The annual street collection for the charity is in Carrick-on-Shannon also on Friday, 23rd December. Please support.

Saturday 24 Christmas Eve

Masses will be held around the county this evening - check local notes in the paper for details on your local church.

Children are advised to be in bed by 9pm as Santa Claus hopes to be flying over Leitrim before Midnight tonight!



Sunday 25 - Christmas Day