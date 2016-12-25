Whats on in Leitrim St Stephen's Day

With the annual day of feasting almost over, make the most of the holidays and organise a fun family day out for the family for St Stephen's Day. There are soooo many events being held all over the county - there is no excuse not to get some fresh air into your lungs!

Monday 26 - St Stephen’s Day

A festive 5K run / walk will take place in Leitrim village - registration at St Joseph’s Centre from 11am.

Start at 12pm. Prizes for different categories. Refreshments served in centre.

Ballintogher Annual Family 6.5km Fun Run & Walk in aid of Ballintogher Playground. Registration from 11am, Start at 12pm at Community Centre, Ballintogher. €10 entry fee with children free. Prizes for 1st walker, 1st U12 & 1st Runner. Refreshments provided afterwards. Please support this worthy cause.

8km Fun Run/ Walk at Keadue Sportsfield from 11.30 am.

Walk off the turkey the 4th annual fundraising walk in aid of Annaduff/ Drumsna Church restoration is at 12 noon from Annaduff Community Centre. Registration €10.

Eslin GAA Club Charity match: Eslin play Mohill St. Stephen's Day at 12 in Mohill. All welcome to come along and play or watch in what promises to be bit of fun.

Melvin Gaels GAA Club St Stephen’s Day Swim: Everyone welcome to join in a St Stephen’s Day sponsored swim on the main beach, Bundoran at 12 noon.

Croghan Tidy Towns St Stephen’s Day Run/Walk in Croghan Village from 12 noon, registration from 11 am, Prizes for first home in the run and walk – all proceeds go to Croghan Tidy Towns. Refreshments served afterwards.

Kiltubrid GAA are hosting their charity football match at Kiltubrid GAA pitch at 12.30. Admission to the match is optional with all donations going to Kiltubrid Active Age and Drumcong NS.

Run/Walk in aid of Kidney Association Renal Unit from St. Mary's School House, Newbridge starting at 1pm with registration from 12pm. Refreshments afterwards in school and presentation of trophies on the day.

Match for Mark: On St Stephen’s Day at 1pm in Kent Park in Sligo, St Mary’s (Sligo) and Glencar Manorhamilton will join forces for the inaugural charity game in memory of Mark Rooney who sadly passed away during the year. Glencar Manor past and present players and especially Mark’s former team-mates are invited to join up and tog out so as to make it a memorable day for all involved. Anyone available please contact Dominic Kelly by call or text to 086 8511410.

A brilliant festive football spectacle is down for decision in Gortletteragh GAA grounds as a team of Santas take on their Elf counterparts in a match for the ages. Players of past and present are welcome to take sides in the battle and join in on the day. Throw in is at 2pm. Admission is optional. All proceeds go towards fundraising for new jerseys for the Gortletteragh National School football teams.

Aughavas GAA Club annual St. Stephen's Day charity match takes place at 2pm, U30 lads take on the older lads with proceeds to charity.

St. Ronan’s GAA Club annual James Keaveney Memorial Tournament takes place on New Year’s Day in Ballyfarnon at 2pm. The teams competing are Geevagh, St. Michaels, St. Ronans and St. Mary's Carrick-on-Shannon. Special visitors on this year will be the All Ireland Senior and Minor Trophies, the Liam McCarthy and the Irish Press Cups. These cups were won by Tipperary Senior and Minor teams last September. Cian Flanagan whose mother is Edel Killoran, formerly from Ballyfarnon was a playing member of the minor team.

Ballinaglera GAA Club Charity Match will hold a very special football match on St Stephen’s Day in St Hugh’s Park, Ballinaglera at 2.30pm with all proceeds going to the Baby Loughlin Óg Burns fund. Past and present players both male and female are welcomed to line out. Light refreshments will be served afterwards and there will also be a lamb auctioned.

Carrigallen GAA Charity Match will be held at Carrigallen GAA Park at 3pm. The match will feature our over 30s take on our under 30s as the older lads aim for three in a row and retain the Barry McIntyre Memorial Cup. All money raised on the day will once again go to the Northwest Hospice, your support is greatly appreciated.

Drumreilly GAA Club annual charity match will take place St Stephen’s Day all money raised will be donated to Drumreilly Defibrillator group your support would be gratefully appreciated.

The 1th Annual Table Quiz for GOAL at 4pm in Smyths An Siopa Ól, Ballinamore. Book your table with Alan on (086) 6005308.