Whats on in Leitrim Christmas week

Don't be bored sitting around the house this Christmas there are so many events and activities happening around Leitrim to keep you and your entertained.

Tuesday 27th

Turkey Trot in Keshcarrigan: Starting at 1pm in Keshcarriganhe 5km walk/run will go around Kesh Lake (left at the Quarry) and back by Sheebeg. Refreshments served in McKeon’s Bar afterwards. Prizes for first man, lady and U16 home. Entry Fee: Adult €10. Children €5. Family rates. All proceeds in aid of Astro Pitch facility.

Bornacoola are running a Christmas poker night from 7pm. €20 to play and €10 to buy back.

Drumreilly GAA Club table quiz in Drumcoura Lake Resort on December 27, at 9pm.

Aughawillan GAA Club Christmas Celebration: Aughawillan GFC wish to have a Christmas Celebration on the December 27, in Jackie’s Bar, starting at 10pm.

The Cavan Curse written by John McManus From December 27 - 31 at 8.30pm. Booking at 049 4339612.

12th annual Christmas Quiz for Palestine in McGirls Pub, Ballinamore at 10pm







Dancing in Duignan’s Lounge, Drumsna with music The Drifting Cowboy.



Wednesday 28th

ManorHUB is holding a Festive Open Day in the Merenda Buildinh from 12 noon to 4pm.

The Three Amigos: Patrick Feeney, Jimmy Buckley and Robert Mizzell perform at The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The annual Allen Gaels Race Night takes place in Gunning’s Corner House, Drumshanbo. Please note the change of date and can all members make a special effort to sell horses and secure sponsorship.

Kiltubrid GAA Medal Presentation to U12 and U14 teams at 6pm at the pitch.

Fenagh Ladies GAA AGM at 6pm in the Parochial House, Fenagh. This is your opportunity to become part of the Club and all new and existing people are welcome. Mark your calendars!

Aughawillan GAA Club Christmas Poker Classic in The Ballymac Inn at 10pm. Stewardship will be by Timmy Winters and a goods nights craic is promised, so come along and join the fun. Registration €20 and rebuys €5.

Thursday 29th

Eslin GAA Club rescheduled AGM will take place at 5pm in the dressing rooms.

Drumkeerin GAA Club Christmas Bingo will be held at 7pm in Lough Allen College. Please support as this is always a fun evening and again a tradition worth keeping alive.

Table Quiz in The Sheemore Inn, Kilclare at 9pm in aid of the I.H.C.P., the charity which brings children with special needs to Lourdes each Easter. Please support.

Glencar/Manorhamilton GAA Club Christmas Table Quiz in Gurns at 9pm. All adult players, supporters and members are encouraged to attend this club fundraiser.

Drumkeerin Ball Alley Table Quiz in Davitt’s Bar at 9.30pm.

11th annual Fenagh table Quiz in The Abbey bar at 9.30pm.

The Spirit of Smokie headline Landmark Central. The Spirit of Smokie bring a night of Smokie hits like Living Next Door to Alice, Oh Carol, Lay Back in the Arms of Someone. See this phenomenal act live and rock out to all of Smokie's hits when they perform at The Landmark.





