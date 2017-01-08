Foster & Allen concert in Carrick

On Friday, January 13 the Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon welcome one of Ireland most popular household names in

entertainment: Foster & Allen.

International recording artists Foster & Allen are celebrating their 40th Anniversary together in the music business. Their style and easy listening sound remains as fresh and exciting as ever and has them won hearts the world over.

Tickets for all shows are available on www.ticketmaster.ie and usual outlets. For further information call 071 9622222.