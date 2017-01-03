The Glens Centre celebrate the first national Illuminate Herstory festival

The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton celebrate the first national Illuminate Herstory festival with a series of events celebrating Nollaig na mBan on January 6.

The Glens Centre in association with North Leitrim Women's Centre will host a Vintage Tea Party from 11am to 1 pm.

Throughout the day and into the evening they will ‘Illuminate Herstory’ in their auditorium.

Herstory is a new cultural movement that will tell the lost stories of hundreds of Irish women from history and today. They will incorporate the worlds of music, photography, poetry, fine art, film and storytelling into the day’s celebrations.

Local historian Margaret Connolly will speak about Rose McPadden. Rose is a local activist, and poet. They will also celebrate the work of renowned sculptor Jackie Mc Kenna



The day’s celebrations at The Glens Centre will conclude with a Classic Movie double bill, this event is open to all.

