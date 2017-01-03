The annual Women’s Little Christmas Black Dress Ladies lunch will be held in Kilronan Castle this Sunday, January 8 at 1pm.

A limited number of tickets still available from Mary on 087 7708865 or e mail mary@northwestsimon.ie

This charity event is in aid of local homeless charity North West Simon Community. Tickets €45 to include pre dinner drink, 3 course meal and wine, excellent spot prizes on the day and local stands showcasing their wares.

Brightest smile competition and inspirational ladies picked on the day, don’t forget your splash of yellow to win and prize!

To donate to NW Simon, Text PREVENT to 50300 to donate €2.

100% of text cost goes to North West Simon Community across most network providers. Some providers apply VAT which means a minimum of €1.63 will go to North West Simon Community

Service Provider: LIKECHARITY.