Cliona Hagan to perform at Bundoran RNLI annual dance

Ireland’s fastest rising country singer and RTÉ’s Best Newcomer 2016 Cliona Hagan is set to perform at the annual Bundoran RNLI dance which takes place on Friday January 27 at the Great Northern Hotel in Bundoran.

The event, which is this year a “Buffet Dance” is now in its 42nd year, is the flagship fundraising event for the charity that saves lives at sea and is a hugely anticipated staple in the local calendar.

Event director Cormac McGurren said, "this is a huge fundraising night for us and we are forever grateful to our local supporters who come out in such great numbers each year. I’d also like to acknowledge the sponsors of our raffle prizes who give so generously each January. We have decided to try out a less formal buffet style this year and we hope that everyone attending will enjoy a good night of music and food."

Speaking at the launch, Cliona Hagan said, "I’m really looking forward to playing at this prestigious event and supporting this great charity – I’ve heard such great things about the night and it promises to be a good one!”

Tickets are on sale locally from all lifeboat crew members, BMG Hardware Bundoran, McNern Barbers Ballyshannon, Temptations Beauty Studio Ballyshannon and Bundoran Tourist Office.

All funds raised on the night remain at the local station in Bundoran and go towards crew training and maintenance of the boathouse and lifeboat itself.