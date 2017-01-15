Cherish The Ladies travel to Gurteen

The amazing Cherish the Ladies will travel to Gurteen, Co Sligo to play the Coleman Music Centre on January 21 at 9pm.



Under the leadership of the dynamic and irrepressible flute and whistle champion Joanie Madden, these ladies create an evening that includes a spectacular blend of virtuoso instrumental talents, beautiful vocals, captivating arrangements, and stunning step dancing.

Their continued success as one of the top Celtic groups in the world is due to the ensembles ability to take the best of Irish traditional music and dance and put it forth in an immensely entertaining package.



They've won recognition as the BBC's Best Musical Group of the Year and named the Top North American Celtic Group by both the Irish Music Awards and NPR's Thistle and Shamrock - not to mention having a street named after them on the Grand Concourse in the Bronx; Joanie Madden and Cherish the Ladies!



Over the course of 30 years, the ladies have performed thousands of concerts and have collaborated with such notable musicians as The Boston Pops, The Clancy Brothers, The Chieftains, Vince Gill, Nanci Griffith, Pete Seeger, Don Henley, Arlo Guthrie and Maura O'Connell as well as being the featured soloist with over 300 performances with symphony orchestras.

For bookings or more details call the Coleman Centre on ( 071)9182599.

A great show promised.