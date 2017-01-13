Come on a journey of discovery to explore the local myths and legends of Leitrim and experience the true heart of the magic of story telling with nature as the theatre.



This tour will be the first of a series of Secret Location performances with the Rabbit's Riot. The local theatre company will transport you there and provide you with entertainment, refreshments, tales and song! Get ready to get lost with Rabbit's Riot!



​The tour is written by Treasa Nealon and directed by Sonia Norris.All buses leave at 7pm sharp.

​24- 25 January - The Bee Park Community Centre, Manorhamilton

26 January- Connaughton Road, Sligo

27 January- The Bee Park Community Centre, Manorhamilton

28-29 January- Connaughton Road, Sligo

​Tickets are €17/20 (including bus, refreshments & entertainment!)



Book online http://therabbitsriotthea.wixsite.com/rabbitsriottc/current-productions

If you have any issues or queries, email therabbitsriottheatrecompany@gmail.com