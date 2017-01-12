Would you like to tread the boards with Sliabh an Iarainn Players?

The Mohill based Sliabh an Iarainn Players, under the direction of Frank Cadam, will once again take to the stage in 2017 with more top class drama.

We would like to invite anyone interested in being part of a successful drama group, or anyone interested in learning a craft, how to act, design sets, lighting, sound and everything else that goes into staging a successful production, to join us for the coming year. Drama helps build your confidence and gives you the chance to meet some great people.

Our aim is to provide top class drama, combined with good camaraderie for everyone involved. There is a part for everyone, regardless of age.

If you are interested in joining please phone (086 1723178) or email sliabhaniarainnplayers@gmail.com.