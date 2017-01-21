Making a living in the arts in Leitrim

Making a Living in the Arts in Rural Ireland will be held in The Dock on Thursday, January 26 from 10.30am-1.30pm.

There are many challenges to working in the arts or as an artist in rural Ireland. Developing audiences for your work, having places to create, more opportunities for learning and sharing and income generation are all key challenges that artists of every discipline share.



Other challenges include access to professional development, training opportunities and key services and artist supports.

To explore some of these issues, Creative Frame in Leitrim are delighted to have invited a panel of speakers from national organisations representing theatre, craft and design and collaborative arts practice for ‘Making a Living in the Arts in Rural Ireland’ the first in a series of talks for 2017 presented by Leitrim Arts Office’s Creative Frame Network for continued professional development.



Invited guests include Anna Walsh, Director, Theatre Forum, Katherine Atkinson, Professional Development and Project Support at Create and Emer Ferran Enterprise and Development Manger with the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland who will look at the challenges and obstacles to making a living in the arts in rural Ireland and discuss the programmes, supports and opportunities available to practitioners in their sector.

There will be a presentation from each organisation, a panel discussion open to the floor, followed by a break out session where you will have the opportunity to informally discuss your ongoing professional development needs with the relevant panel member.



This event will be of interest to theatre practitioners, writers, visual artists, designer/makers and artists working in any discipline that are interested in developing a collaborative practice or working in a community context.

Apart from networking with other Creative Frame members it is an opportunity to be part of the consultation on training needs for the sector and a great opportunity to speak with the relevant agency about specific training needs and what programmes might collectively bring to Leitrim in support of artists professional development in the future.

This is a free event but RSVP through Event Brite is required.



Places are filling up quickly. For further information contact Leslie Ryan, Creative Frame Project Manager: 087-2832707.

Creative Frame is a free membership network for artists and creative practitioners based in Leitrim and the surrounding areas.

It is aimed at professional and emerging practitioners from any arts or design field who wish to make a living or a significant part of their living from their practice. www.creativeframe.eu