This Saturday, January 21 sees the opening of the 10th Children’s Exhibition at Solas Gallery, Ballinamore.

Each year, at this time, a riot of colour ascends the walls of Ballinamore’s community gallery produced by children from the schools in the locality.



Up to 300 works of all genres and from all age groups up to Leaving Certificate will no doubt include work of some future artists to be.



Art nurtures and promotes the best in society and this will be a great opportunity to see the produce of our youth.

The show will be opened by Art Teacher Sawn McKeon at 3pm on Saturday.