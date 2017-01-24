Leitrim Arts Office open 2017 local scheme

Leitrim Arts Office with the support of the Arts Council is now accepting applications from organisations for 2017 Festivals, Community and Schools Scheme and from Individual artists.



The Arts Festivals and Events Support Scheme is open to organisations that develop and present arts events that maintain the highest standards of programming and presentation. Applicants will be assessed on the quality and ambition of the proposed activities, the benefit to Leitrim audiences and artists, and the feasibility and the completeness of applications in terms of budgetary and project management capacity.



Community Groups are invited to apply for the Artist in the Community Scheme. Four groups will be selected on the basis of wanting to work with an artist, and being able to commit to a project.



Applications are sought from Leitrim Primary Schools for the Artist in Schools Scheme.

Eight schools will be selected on the basis of having a teacher that wants to work with an artist, a class(es) that can commit to the project, and a school that can allocate the time, space and materials required for a project to be successful. Four schools will take part in the programme in 2017 and four in 2018.



The Arts Office is also looking for four artists from any arts discipline who must have extensive experience in delivering high quality arts experiences for children and young people and a commitment to working in collaborative contexts.

Closing date for all of the above schemes is Monday February 27.



Further information and applications on the schemes, and details of other opportunities in 2017 can be found on www.leitrimarts.ie or contact Christine Kelly on 0719621694, email:ckelly@leitrimcoco.ie