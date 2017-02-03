'A Bounce Borrowed' Carrick-on-Shannon exhibition

A Bounce Borrowed is the title of The Dock’s latest group exhibition which will open to the public with a preview showing on Saturday, February 4 at 2pm.



The exhibition will bring together five artists who are at varying stages of their artistic development. While each of them brings a distinct approach to their work, collectively they are motivated by an interest in the play and the interplay of materials. The title of the exhibition 'A Bounce Borrowed' references this shared interest in play and is reflective of the special energy that viewers can find in the varied work they encounter within a group exhibition.



The artists who will exhibit are Felicity Clear, Richard Forrest, Helen Hughes, John O’Kane and Jane Rainey. The work that they will show throughout The Dock’s beautiful gallery spaces will include paintings, drawings, sculpture, projections, animations, ceramics and site specific installation.

John O’ Kane who works with mixed medium, ceramics, sculpture and wood is a recent graduate of Sligo IT. Painter, Jane Rainey completed her MA in Fine Art at the NCAD in 2016 and sculpture and installation artist Richard Forrest graduated from Crawford College of Art and Design, Cork in 2011.



Felicity Clear has exhibited widely most recently in The Dlr Lexicon Dun Laoghaire 2016, The Model, Sligo 2015, Butler Gallery, Kilkenny (Solo) 2014.

The exhibition will continue until March 25.

The work of Mayo artist Helen Hughes will also provide plenty for visitors to contemplate. Hughes work is predominantly sculptural, utilising expendable materials from modern mass production systems. Often developed for specific sites her materials include polystyrene, wood, and plastic amongst others.

A Bounce Borrowed is the second of a series of exhibitions that The Dock has curated that bring together artists who are at various stages of their career and practise, working from varying generational experience.

If you do call in please be sure to leave your comments which we always welcome.



The Dock’s galleries are open 10am to 5.30pm from Monday to Friday and from 10am to 5pm on Saturdays. Admission is free.

www.thedock.ie