Put a spring in your step with Tai Chi

New Spring beginner Tai Chi classes are now starting in Carrick-on-Shannon at Carrick Studio, Inver Gael.

Tai Chi is a gentle art of health and well-being suitable for people of all ages and health conditions and is a form of exercise that both promotes health and relieves stress.



The fast-paced yet sedentary nature of modern life often results in stress and lack of sufficient physical activity. Taoist Tai Chi™ arts are an effective way to counteract these pressures and to cultivate health.

The benefits include: improved circulation, balance and posture; increased strength and flexibility; and reduced stress.

With regular practice, these internal arts reach deep inside the body to benefit the entire physiology including the tendons, joints, spine, connective tissue and internal organs.

The slow, gentle movements allow every part of the body to be exercised without strain, releasing tension and reducing stress restoring the calmness and peace of mind that is often lost through the desires and anxieties of daily

No special equipment or facilities are required. Comfortable footwear, loose clothing and some floor space are all that are needed.



It is not costly. It is done both at home and with others, the social aspect making it more likely you will persist with your practice.

It is pleasurable and asks the body to do what it is designed to do.

As the body and mind cannot be separated each step in the training is intended to help the mind return to stillness, clarity and wisdom, and the body to a balanced, relaxed and healthy state.



The new Spring classes in Carrick-on-Shannon includes a free introductory class to find out more about Tai Chi.

Classes are held in Boyle, Four-mile House, Longford, Ballina, Castlebar, Swinford, Westport, Sligo, Enniscrone, Limerick, Ballindangan, Adair and Dublin.

Discover for yourself a genuine path for health and tranquillity.



For information on local daytime and evening classes, call 089-448-2769, email info@taoist.ie, visit online at: www.taoist.ie or check out our International site: www.taoist.org.