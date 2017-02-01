The Glens Centre has February covered

The Glens Centre in Manorhamilton has an exciting new winter into spring programme!



This Friday, February 3 at 8.30pm the amazing Michelle Burke, formerly the lead singer with Cherish the Ladies, brings her gorgeous show 'Step into My Parlour,' along with her band which includes a pianist, a guitarist and a trombonist.

The show, set in a quirky memorabilia bedecked living room, will take us back to her great grandmother’s era.

Check the website for a taster www.theglenscentre.com, or just come along and be delighted. The show will appeal to old and young alike. Tickets are €15 or €12.



Then on February 10, the hilarious Kevin McAleer will be back in town with his brand new ' Saying Yes to Yes ' show in which the deadpan man from Omagh is reincarnated as a spiritual guru.

Expect to be transformed after advice on such burning issues as 'How to Turn Your Negative Voices Into Imaginary Friends!' Check out the new programme online or call (071) 9855833. And come early for a drink at the bar.