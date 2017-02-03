February 3,4 & 5
Whats on in Leitrim this weekend
Dry January is over, celebrate it by getting out and about to a few events around the county this weelend.
Friday 3rd:
- Launch of Jane Cowley’s old and new hymns in St Mary’s Church Foxfield at 7.45pm.
- Step into My Parlour - music, song and dance with Michelle Burke in the Glens Centre, Manorhamilton at 8.30pm.
Saturday 4th:
- An exhibition in The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon titled ‘a Bounce Borrowed’ opens to the public at 2pm.
- Glencar/ Manorhamilton GAA Club stage ‘The Kube’ in St Clare’s Comprehensive School Gym at 7.30pm.
- Fundraising Night in aid of Colm Costello’s recovery in The Commerical Hotel, Ballinamore at 9pm.
-The Psychonics bring their Jive Live Showcase to Drumcoura City on Saturday, February 4 at 8pm.
Sunday 5th:
- Landmark wedding Expo and Showcase from 1-6pm. Blogger Tara O’Farrell will do a bridal Make Up Demo and answer questions, while Jenny McCarthy photographer will provide some advice for couples.
- Leitrim Singers Circle meeting at 5pm in Davitt’s Bar, Drumkeerin.
-Clothes, Arts, Crafts & Cakes Market at Rooskey Community Centre after 12 noon mass. This market is in aid of medical costs for upcoming surgery for Imelda McHugh.
