Whats on in Leitrim this weekend

Dry January is over, celebrate it by getting out and about to a few events around the county this weelend.

Friday 3rd:

- Launch of Jane Cowley’s old and new hymns in St Mary’s Church Foxfield at 7.45pm.

- Step into My Parlour - music, song and dance with Michelle Burke in the Glens Centre, Manorhamilton at 8.30pm.

Saturday 4th:

- An exhibition in The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon titled ‘a Bounce Borrowed’ opens to the public at 2pm.

- Glencar/ Manorhamilton GAA Club stage ‘The Kube’ in St Clare’s Comprehensive School Gym at 7.30pm.

- Fundraising Night in aid of Colm Costello’s recovery in The Commerical Hotel, Ballinamore at 9pm.

-The Psychonics bring their Jive Live Showcase to Drumcoura City on Saturday, February 4 at 8pm.



Sunday 5th:

- Landmark wedding Expo and Showcase from 1-6pm. Blogger Tara O’Farrell will do a bridal Make Up Demo and answer questions, while Jenny McCarthy photographer will provide some advice for couples.

- Leitrim Singers Circle meeting at 5pm in Davitt’s Bar, Drumkeerin.

-Clothes, Arts, Crafts & Cakes Market at Rooskey Community Centre after 12 noon mass. This market is in aid of medical costs for upcoming surgery for Imelda McHugh.