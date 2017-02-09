The 11th annual Packie Duignan weekend takes place on Friday, 10 and Saturday, February 11 in Drumshanbo.



Opening session in Gunning's on Friday at 9pm with Drumshanbo Comhaltas and friends. Brendan Farrelly who passed away in August 2016 will also be remembered on Friday night. Brendan came form Oldcastle, Co Meath to work in the Arigna Generating station.



Brendan was a banjo player and a member of the band 'Jargon' with Charlie Mc Gettigan and Eamonn Daly. He also played with the Smullen's, Ciaran Emmett and Packie Duignan.

Banjo players and all musicians with all instruments are welcome.



Flute Gathering in Berrys Tavern, Drumshanbo, Saturday, February 11 at 9pm. Come along and hear Guest musician Gregory Daly from Co Sligo tell stories about the life and times of Packie Duignan.

Gregory an accomplished flute player himself will play some of Packi'es favourite tunes. Everyone welcome, musicians and listeners.



There is no cover charge either night.