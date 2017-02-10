Leitrim Design House Conference

Building on the success of previous events, the Leitrim Design House is pleased to present it’s third annual conference on, Saturday February 11.



It features a panel of speakers representing dynamic and inspiring design businesses. The conference is chaired by Eddie Shanahan, a well known expert in brand and product development for the fashion, craft and homewares industry. This conference will explore various aspects of developing a craft and design business. Themes will include key challenges at start up; relevant supports availed of and key learnings along the way.



The event will be brim full of practical advice on developing your creative business. The afternoon session offers the audience the opportunity to engage with the speakers in a specially devised conversation session discussing some of the issues raised by the presenters and the audience.



Don’t miss this opportunity to listen to a really interesting panel of speakers. Join the conversation!

- The Shed Distillery marks a return to traditional distillation using medieval copper stills and is the first multi-purpose distillery of its kind in Ireland. Filled with experiments and recipes for herbaceous gins, potato vodkas, handcrafted Irish Pot Still and Single Malt Irish whiskey and new liqueurs, the Shed is the brainchild of Patrick J. Rigney.

- Edge Only is an exciting jewellery brand. The company creates a range of items that have an edge. Made by experienced craftspeople from quality materials, the collection represents attitude and identity but also quality and longevity, balancing elegance with edge.

- The Atlantic Equipment Project designs and builds long-lasting, quality backpacks and satchels. The range of bags is tough and durable combining to create simple, beautiful and long lasting equipment designed for men and women who find joy in the exploration of our rugged Atlantic coastline.

- O’Riain Pottery established by master craftsman John Ryan makes both functional and decorative stoneware pottery, drawing inspiration from the surrounding rural landscape. The high quality pottery can be used in microwaves, ovens and dish washers. Only natural and ecological materials are used throughout the entire production process.

- Artwood is a family business set up by Giolla Liddy and Emily Sachs Eldridge. The company has an expanding range of natural and handcrafted home and gift ideas.

Each piece is handcrafted in their workshop under the Sliabh an Iarainn mountain in County Leitrim. Artwood works with locally sourced woods.



Registration & coffee is at 10.30am. Conference opening and outline by Eddie Shanahan commences at 11.15am. Lunch will be provided at 1.15pm and conference closes at 3.30pm.



For further information visit www.leitrimdesignhouse.ie or phone 071 9650550. Follow us on Facebook-www.facebook.com/TheLeitrimDesignHouse.com The Leitrim Design House, The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Leitrim Enterprise office supports this project.