Keith Barry is back, bringing his brand new show ‘Hypno Magick’ to Landmark Central this Friday, February 10. Doors open 7.30pm with Keith on stage at 8pm.



Keith will take the audience on a "Hypno Magick" experience like no other! Do not miss this opportunity to see the world's No 1 hypnotist!.

Tickets, €30 are on sale now at The Landmark Hotel, call 071 96 22 222.