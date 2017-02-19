'Philadelphia, Here I Come' to Carrigallen

The Cornmill Theatre present their production of Brian Friel’s ‘Philadelphia Here I Come’ in the Corn Mill Theatre, Carrigallen on February 22, 23, 24, 25, and 28 as well as March 1, 2 and 3.



The play is set in the fictional village of Ballybeg and takes place on the night before the main character Gareth (Gar) O’Donnell’s proposed move to America. Gar is portrayed by two characters, Gar Public (the Gar that people see, talk to and talk about) played by Derek O'Reilly (Belturbet) and Gar Private (the unseen man, the man within, the conscience) played by Charles McGuinness (Carrigallen).



It is essentially about exile, of emigration, of emotional disconnect, of choosing security over love and of living fantasy rather than reality.

Gar's decision to emigrate is dissected in a series of sequences from the past and some of the imagined future.

Ray Hackett (Cavan Town) plays the widowed father SB O'Donnell, the housekeeper, played by Maura Farrelly (Carrigallen), is a substitute mother for Gar. Gar's girlfriend Kate is played by Grace Kelly (Virginia) and her father Senator Doogan, played by Jim Williamson (Carrigallen), tells Gar that Kate's "happiness is all that is important to us".



Gar's timid peers, are played by Stephen Grey (Carrigallen), Ronan Ward (Carrigallen) and Larry O'Halloran (Belturbet). The authoritarian father figures of teacher and priest are played by Brian O'Reilly (Carrigallen).

The diluted personality and hollow materialism of Irish America is represented by the characters of Con and Lizzy Sweeney played by Sean McIntyre (Carrigallen) and Taragh Donohoe (Ballyconnell). Their American friend Ben Burton is played by Joe McManus (Miltown).



Booking on 087 2570363 or at bookings@cornmilltheatre.com