Nathan Carter's Dance almost sold out

Irish Country Music Star Nathan Carter will perform a Dance Night on Saturday, April 15 in The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Tickets are selling fast and are nearly sold out for Nathan’s dance night so if you want to attend the show live, be sure to pick them up now while you can at Ticketmaster.ie, at Ticketmaster Outlets nationwide and at The Landmark Hotel (071) 96 22222.



Nathan Carter is one of the most successful live acts appearing in venues nationwide at this moment in time. He hasn’t done badly in the national sales charts either with three No.1 albums following his two No.1 singles and two No.1 live DVD’s, all of which have elevated this young artist to household name status.



He may be only 26, but his life as a singer and musician started early. Born in Liverpool to Irish parents from County Down, he started showing his musical aptitude at the tender age of 4, when he started learning the accordion.

At only 12 years old he was playing in the Liverpool Ceili Band.

His traditional roots were in the blood, but he also grew up in a house where Country and Western music filled the air, his parents filling the young boy’s head with the great songs of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Don Williams and Dolly Parton.

He soon became a regular in dance halls throughout the land and not too long after, with the release of Bob Dylan’s “Wagon Wheel” he went to the No.1 in the Irish charts and his days in dance halls were over!



Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to see Country Music Sensation, Nathan Carter LIVE at The Landmark Hotel, this coming Easter Saturday, April 15.

The show has been getting amazing reviews, with a few surprises expected in the show.