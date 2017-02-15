Seas sessions announce their 2017 line up

Bundoran's Sea Sessions have announced their top line up for June this year.

The announcement made this morning includes headliners The Coronas as well as Primal Screen, SIGMA and Mr Scruff.

The festival which runs from June 23-15 includes surfing, skating and BMX competitions as well as Beach Sports, Live Music and plenty of entertainment. It attracts thousands of revellers from across Ireland and further afield.

the festival has won numerous awards for Best festival and Best Music Venue. The festival has also sold out in advance of its dates for the past few years. For more information visit: www.seassessions.com