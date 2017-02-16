See Eleanor Shanley in Gurteen

Eleanor is thrilled to be hitting the Irish roads again for a series of dates including a local one in Gurteen.

Eleanor Shanley will perform at the Coleman Music Centre, Gurteen, Co Sligo on February 18 at 8.30pm.

Admission €18. Bookings (071) 9182599.



She continued, “2017 is already shaping up to be a busy one. I am really looking forward to heading back to Denmark for live shows.

“I plan on some further Irish dates also, however, I will be heading back to studio to record my next album too. It’s been a busy couple of years; I would not have it any other way. I love performing, but time in studio can also be relaxing and feels rewarding too when complete! Indeed planning for this is very exciting too, especially when paralleled with a busy gigging schedule!”



Eleanor’s new single to radio, double A side, “Smile” and “Dragonflies” signal the final singles to radio from Eleanor’s current album “Forever Young” ahead of the release of her new album in 2017.

The album released in September 2015 continues to enjoy radio support across the country. The first single, the Thom Moore classic “Gorgeous And Bright” was the most played song on RTE Radio 1 last summer, it also enjoyed great levels of airplay at Independent local radio nationally.



“Sail Away To The Sea”, sees Eleanor’s beautiful vocal being backed by the a stunning cocktail of melody that includes guitar, fiddle, accordion, percussion, double bass, dobro and Eleanor Quaine on backing vocals.

“Forever Young”, features twelve beautifully arranged and performed tracks in Eleanor’s inimitable style accompanied by some of her musician friends including Paul Kelly (mandolin, fiddle), Eamonn De Barra (keys, whistle), Martin Brunsden (double bass), Jim Higgins (drums), Frankie Lane (dobro & backing vocals), Damien Mullane (accordion) with string arrangements by Gavin Murphy.



The album was recorded with the stunning Donogh Hennessy in Dingle late 2014. Donogh also plays guitar on the record and Gavin Murphy added some beautiful string arrangements to a selection of tracks on the album.

Eleanor was honoured as The Leitrim Person Of The Year Award, a title she is very proud

Don't miss the show on February 18.