Fresh from the Scene and Heard Festival in Smock Ally, Dublin - 3400 is coming to Leitrim!

There are 1,700 souls in Ballyford, Leitrim, and each one is as nosey as the last. Aisling is pretty sure her grandmother can sniff sin off of a dead cat and that she'll be ostracised from Leitrim if it was discovered that she had premarital sex, let alone the 'A' word that must not be named.



Written by & starring Treasa Nealon, directed by Sonia Norris, produced by The Rabbit's Riot Theatre Company in association with Scene & Heard.



The production will be on February 20 at 7.30pm in An Caife Bia Slainte, Manorhamilton. Admission €8. Running time 30 minutes.

Tickets can be bought through the website http://therabbitsriotthea.wixsite.com/rabbitsriottc/current-productions or by email: therabbitsriottheatrecompany@gmail.com.