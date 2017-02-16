Extra dates added for Aughawillan Drama Troupe

Due to the overwhelming turnout at all four nights of this year's production, the troupe are taking to the stage again for a further two nights this Saturday and Sunday night, February 18 and 19.

The troupe apologise to all the people who traveled to see them and were unable to get in, they hope you will come again.

Aughawillan Drama Troupe presents "Drinking Habits" a hilarious comedy written by award winning playwright Tom Smith.

This comedy will be performed for your entertainment on February 18 and 19 at 8.30pm sharp in Aughawillan Hall.

Tickets €10, please arrive early to avoid disappointment.