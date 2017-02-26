Edwina Guckian returns in the Sokalo Remix

Drumsna's Sean Nos dancer Edwina Guckian returns to The Dock in the Sokalo Remix Project on March 9.



The Sokalo Remix Project is a transatlantic artistic collaboration between Montreal-based dance company [ZØGMA] and four professional artists from the Irish traditional performing arts, dancers Edwina Guckian, Caitlin Nic Gabhainn and Liam Scanlon and virtuoso harpist Laoise Kelly.

It begins a national tour with two performances at The Dock Arts Centre beginning on Thursday, March 9.



The project began in 2015 when ZØGMA visited Ireland and devised a show called Sokalo Atlantic Rhythms. This collaboration resulted in an enthralling, highly energetic production, at the crossroads of modernity and tradition. The show toured Ireland and Canada visiting five provinces there. Now the artistic team that brought that production to life are back again with a remixed version that once again fuses Canadian and Irish traditional music and dance cultures.

Each time they meet, the artists involved produce a magical spectacle that highlights the proximity of Irish and Quebecois traditional cultures, while offering a new aesthetics and a new vision of folklore merging both traditional and contemporary life.



Edwina Guckian is renowned across Ireland for her contemporary and innovative take on Sean Nos dancing.

This journey is inspired by the living traditions of Ireland and Quebec .

The second performance will take place on Friday, March 10. Both will begin at 8.30pm.

Tickets are available on (071)9650828 or on line at www.thedock.ie