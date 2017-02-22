Excitement builds for 35th Kiltyclogher Drama Festival

Kiltyclogher celebrates their 35th annual Drama Festival in Kiltyclogher Community Centre from March 4 to March 11.





The line up:

Saturday March 4th

Bailieborough Drama Group present

The Tide

by Tara Maria Lovett



Sunday March 5th

Clann Machua Drama Group present

Juno & The Paycock

by Sean O’Casey



Monday March 6th

Butt Drama Group present

Dancing at Lughnasa

by Brian Friel



Tuesday March 7th

Corn Mill Theatre present

Philadelphia Here I Come

by Brian Friel



Wednesday March 8th

Ballyshannon Drama Group present

The Real Thing

by Tom Stoppard.

Thursday March 9th

Phoenix Players present

The Third Policeman

by Flann O’Brien



Friday March 10th

Newtownstewart Drama Group present

The Hen Night Epiphany

Saturday March 11th

Dalkey Players present

Dead Man’s Cell Phone

By Sarah Ruhl



Doors open at 8pm with curtain up at 8.30pm.

Season Tickets: €45 Nightly Tickets: €10

Tickets can be booked by phoning 071 9854368 / 071 9854021