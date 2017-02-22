Excitement builds for 35th Kiltyclogher Drama Festival
Kiltyclogher celebrates their 35th annual Drama Festival in Kiltyclogher Community Centre from March 4 to March 11.
The line up:
Saturday March 4th
Bailieborough Drama Group present
The Tide
by Tara Maria Lovett
Sunday March 5th
Clann Machua Drama Group present
Juno & The Paycock
by Sean O’Casey
Monday March 6th
Butt Drama Group present
Dancing at Lughnasa
by Brian Friel
Tuesday March 7th
Corn Mill Theatre present
Philadelphia Here I Come
by Brian Friel
Wednesday March 8th
Ballyshannon Drama Group present
The Real Thing
by Tom Stoppard.
Thursday March 9th
Phoenix Players present
The Third Policeman
by Flann O’Brien
Friday March 10th
Newtownstewart Drama Group present
The Hen Night Epiphany
Saturday March 11th
Dalkey Players present
Dead Man’s Cell Phone
By Sarah Ruhl
Doors open at 8pm with curtain up at 8.30pm.
Season Tickets: €45 Nightly Tickets: €10
Tickets can be booked by phoning 071 9854368 / 071 9854021
