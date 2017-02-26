My aunt Bee in Manorhamilton

Stumbling Myles McBarn is 50 and in the middle a life crisis, he has just lost his mother and his wife and his two grown up children have moved away.



His house and life have a minimalist feel to them and then he has a visit from his feisty 100 year old Aunt Bee, who has lived the past 82 years in the US and returns to Ireland with a very heavy trunk.

She likes cars and vodka and doesn’t hold back when it comes to speaking her mind.



Seamus O’Rourke teams up with two time All Ireland winning actress Eileen Ward for his wonderful warm hearted new comedy about family, friendship and fidelity.

The play performs in the Glens Centre, Manorhamilton on March 1 and 2 at 8.30pm.

Admission €12/15 booking on 071 9855 833.