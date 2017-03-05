Leitrim Design House launch new exhibition

The Leitrim Design House are delighted to launch a new exhibition of paintings by Brigid Birney on ART WALL on Wednesday, March 8 at 7.30pm.

Colour, light and movement are the essence of this Leitrim artist’s work.



Her love of nature and being outdoors has been the inspiration behind this exhibition titled ‘Ethereal’.

Brigid described this body of work as follows: ‘I’ve endeavored to create work for this exhibition that is a feast for the eyes. I observe first, and then paint from memory… I describe my work as spontaneous and vibrant, with visions inspired by reality and enhanced with fantasy. My approach to painting is observation based, followed in many cases by painting from memory. This allows me freedom in the application of paint, while at the same time creating a vibrant energy within the painting…’



Living now in Kinlough, working alongside her children, painting and mothering complement each other. There is no division of roles, no division of time. Her home is a haven of creativity. Brigid has exhibited extensively throughout Ireland and her work has been selected to hang on the walls of well renowned chef Neven Maguire’s MacNean's House and her new work is continuously displayed in their restaurant, dining room and upstairs gallery. Brigid’s work is held in many private and public collections including the Office of Public Works and throughout the UK and America.



These very collectible paintings may be purchased simply by placing a deposit and paid off over a number of weeks, making it an easy and affordable way to start your own collection! Come along on March 8 and meet the artist behind the work.



International Women’s Day celebrations takes place later on the same evening in The Dock at 8.30pm. Some of Leitrim’s creative leaders, will be talking about the rich traditions of the County and the people and things that have inspired their creative lives and journeys. March 8 promises to be an evening of inspirational talent from Leitrim not to be missed!

For further information visit www.leitrimdesignhouse.ie. For more more information call 071 9650550.