See the future of engineering in Leitrim

The Dock Brings the Future of Engineering to Leitrim during Engineers Week 2017 on Saturday, March 4 from 12.30 -2pm.

The Dock is calling on young people in Leitrim to get involved in Engineers Week 2017, a seven day programme of nationwide events celebrating the world of engineering in Ireland. The annual event is coordinated on a national basis by Engineers Ireland's STEPS programme - a strategic partner of Science Foundation Ireland’s (SFI) Smart Futures Programme.



Taking place from March 4-10, Engineers Week encourages primary and post-primary students, their teachers and parents to explore the exciting world of engineering as well as highlighting the diverse career opportunities engineering offers.

The Dock is delighted to host ‘Making Moving Machines Workshop’ during Engineers Week 2017 and looks forward to engaging with young people in Leitrim.



The Dock is offering those aged 8 to 14 years the chance to get involved in applying engineering principles to creative and fun arts practices. Artist Vanya Lambrecht Ward will be on hand on Saturday, March 4 with a super workshop which involves no digital tricks but lots of illusion as participants are shown how to create Zoetropes and Thaumatropes.

You might be asking yourself what a Zoetrope and/or Thaumatrope is exactly. Well they are devices that create the illusion of movement and, in the case of Thaumatropes, can actually make still images move!



The great news is that these can be made with readily available materials such as cardboard and paper so we can take engineering principles and apply them to artistic creativity and learn more about both disciplines in the process.

Dr Ruth Freeman, Director of Strategy & Communications at Science Foundation Ireland said, “Science Foundation Ireland is delighted to partner with Engineers Ireland for Engineers Week 2017. I would encourage everyone in Leitrim to get involved in Engineers Week and experience this exciting world.”

To find out more about events visit www.engineersweek.ie.

A full list of resources and activities are available on the Engineers Week website.