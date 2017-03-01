The Breffni Players perform in darkness and light

Last Thursday, February 23, The Breffni Players performed 'An Inspector Calls' in the Community Centre in Leitrim Village.

Bruce Springsteen once famously sang about dancing in the dark. Well, due to a lengthy and unscripted blackout in Act 2, caused by recent storms in the area, the Breffs performance went one better than Bruce, and actually ACTED in the dark for quite some time!



Well done to all for keeping the show going and for setting a shining example in the face of adversity!

Directed by Angus Dunne, the play is one of JB Priestley's best known works for the stage, and is considered to be one of the classics of mid-20th century English theatre.



It focuses on the prosperous upper middle-class Birling family, who live in a comfortable home in the fictional town of Brumley, "an industrial city in the north Midlands". The family is visited by a man calling himself Inspector Goole played by Noel O'Callaghan who questions the family about the suicide of a young working-class woman, Eva Smith.



The Breffni Players, Edwina McNulty, Dessie Doyle, Roisin Doyle, Darragh Beirne, Michael McLoughlin, Noel O Callaghan and last but certainly not least, Louise Maloney, all performed well. This show moves to The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon from March 1-5.