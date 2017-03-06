Learn to speak French in Carrick-on-Shannon

French conversation classes for Beginners and Intermediate French speakers begin at The Dock from Friday, March 10.

The very popular French conversation classes with native French speaker Laurelyne Leneutre will start new 6 week run beginning from March 10.

There are two session one for beginner from 1-2pm and one for those at an intermediate level from 2.30pm- 3.30pm. The 6 week course costs €35.

The principle of the conversation workshop is to encourage participants to enrich their knowledge for spoken French.This “cours de conversation” (course of expression) is based on listening exercises, role plays, speaking and directed conversation. It will focus on speaking, pronunciation and vocabulary with the hope that participants will speak and learn from discussion throughFrench.

The programme will cover basic French language skills that can help with discussing areas of interest such as cooking, cinema, literature, paintings, news, newspaper, tv and travel.

The tutor Laurelyne Leneutre is a French assistant teacher at Scoil Mhuire Strokestown.

You can book on (071) 9650828 or www.thedock.ie