Ceolchoirm – A Musical Legacy’ in Drumshanbo

The Irish Music course in Drumshanbo is holding its 11th annual concert this Friday, March 10 at 8pm at the Mayflower Community Centre.



This year’s concert is titled ‘Ceolchoirm – A Musical Legacy’. This is to reflect the way music is passed from one generation to another, Ó Ghulúin go glúin (knee to knee) and celebrates how music is woven into the fabric of our communities and outwards to the world.



This year the funds raised will go towards the Music Course Instrument Fund, Leitrim Animal Welfare Centre (Drumkeerin) and Pieta House. As always the event will be supported by the skills of the Sound Production course participants under the guidance of Liam Cunningham. Tickets are €5 and under 12s are Free!