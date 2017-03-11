The Loughgill Players take on classic comedy Canaries

The Loughgill Players are back treading the boards with their latest production the classic comedy Canaries by Bernard Farrell.

This is arguably Farrell's funniest play, with some Irish couples travelling to the Canaries on a package holiday in a bid to escape from their surroundings.



Everybody arrives in the happiest of colours and the best of form, however, things soon start going wrong as the weather is not what was expected, the people are not what were expected and indeed the whole experience descends into total farce. Amateur drama at its best.



The play performs in The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton on March 15 and 16. It also plays in The Hawkswell, Sligo on March 25. This show is in aid of the North West Hospice and SHOUT. Bookings on (071) 9855 833.