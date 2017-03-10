Colourful and emotive exhibition in Ballinamore

Solas Gallery, Ballinamore proudly presents two new solo exhibitions from two distinct artists, photographer Elaine Butler from Dublin and painter Anna Hryniewicz from Wroclaw, opening this Friday, March 10.



In Elaine Butler’s award winning photography she makes the statement that a connection to our environment can provide exactly the opposite: a distraction or dissonance from our direct experience.

While the seascapes and landscapes she photographs are literal representations of reality, she strives to portray an emotive connection to the environment as she perceives it in that location.



With Anna Hryniewicz’s “Elements” the artist explores surface in search of colour, line, gesture and motion.

She has an open, dynamic practice, which doesn't have a formula; it's all about experimenting and looking for interesting solutions.



Her colour-fields evolve through a messy, intuitive process of collec ting marks, traces and over painted surfaces.

Opening at 7.30pm by Tracy Murray (treasurer of Solas Gallery, event coordinator and director of the Free Fringe Festival).