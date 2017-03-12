Older than Ireland viewing in The Dock

'Older Than Ireland' is a landmark documentary that tells the story of a hundred years of a life as seen through the eyes of thirty Irish centenarians.

The film will be screened at The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon on Tuesday, March 14 at 11.30 am.

The Dock is very pleased to be presenting this wonderful documentary as part of the centre’s very popular morning classic cinema series. Directed by Alex Fegan, Older Than Ireland explores each centenarian’s journey, from their birth at the dawn of Irish independence to their life as a centenarian in modern day Ireland. Reflecting on such key events as the day they got their first pair of shoes, the thrill of their first kiss, from the magic of their wedding day to the tragic loss of their loved ones, these centenarians have lived through it all. Having witnessed a century of immense social, political and technological change each centenarian has a unique perspective on life and its true meaning.

If you would like to come along or indeed know someone, a relation, neighbour or friend who you think would enjoy this film please do join us.

