Results of Ballinamore Drama Festival

Ballinamore Drama Festival closed last night, March 12 after seven nights of drama, comedy and plenty of entertainment.

The community centre hosted crowds from near and far to watch enthralling plays each night.

Carrigallen's The Corn Mill theatre will be delighted to come away with winning the Open section with their take on 'Philadelphia Here I Come.' They also won a host of other awards on the night. Dead Man's Cell Phone by the Dalkey Players came second over all.

In the confined section The Sillan players took the first award for 'the Trappe Family' while Tubbercurry's Phoenix Players were awarded second place for 'The Third Policeman.'



Audience Award: Philadelphia Here I Come - The Corn Mill Theatre, Carrigallen



Best Actress Confined: Mary Cronin, The Tide - Bailieborough Drama Group



Best Supporting Actress Confined: Finola Mellott , Juno & the Paycock - Clann Maghua Kiltimagh.



Best Actor Confined: Brendan Farrelly, The Trappe Family -Sillan Players.



Best Supporting Actor Confined: David Clarke, The Trappe Family - Sillan Players



Best Producer/Director Confined: Paddy Farrelly, The Trappe Family - Sillan Players



Best Actress Open: Claire Tuttle, Abigail’s Party - Lifford Players



Best Supporting Actress Open: Maura Farrelly, Philadelphia Here I Come - The Corn Mill Theatre.



Best Actor Open: Charles McGuinness& Derek O Reilly, Philadelphia Here I Come - The Corn Mill Theatre.



Best Supporting Actor Open: Ray Hackett, Philadelphia Here I Come - The Corn Mill Theatre



Best Producer/Director Open: Killain McGuinness, The Corn Mill Theatre.



Best Set: The Trappe Family, Sillan Players



Adjudicators Award Cleendargan Cup: Dead Man’s Cell Phone, Dalkey Players.



Best confined Play: A & M Martin Perpetual Cup: The Trappe Family -Sillan Players.



Best Open Play: Leitrim Guardian Perpetual Cup: Philadelphia Here I Come - The Corn Mill Theatre.



Best Overall Play P J Martin Memorial Cup: Philadelphia Here I Come - The Corn Mill Theatre.



Special Award Cozy Corner Crystal: Tony Kessler

Special thanks to all who helped to advertise the festival, the catering ladies nightly and all the bakers and sandwich makers and Gerry & Thomas Farry for hall cleansing.