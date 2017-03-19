Beezneez opens nationwide tour in Kilty

Beezneez Theatre Company have exciting times ahead when they open their 2017 tour of An Ordinary Man in Kiltyclogher Community Centre on Thursday, March 23.



This will be the fourth national tour of Gerry Farrell’s stunning performance of John McDwyer’s stand out play about the life and times of a simple sawman.



Beezneez intend An Ordinary Man to be available to venues all through the year and the company is now in a position to present the show is non-theatre spaces due to the acquisition of a mobile lighting unit. If any organisation or festival is interested in having An Ordinary Man at their venue, they should contact Beezneez by DM on their Facebook page or by email at beezneez@eircom.net.



The opening performance in Kiltyclogher on March 23 starts at 8.30pm and tickets are available on the door.