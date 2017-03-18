Millenium Choir announce two Leitrim concerts

The 50-member Choir has been very busy since September putting together a fabulous mix of music for two local concerts.

The Millenium choir plus guests will perform on Thursday, March 23 in St. Mary's Church (Carrick) and Friday, March 24 in St. Patrick's Church (Mohill).



Blessings, Wishes and Fantasies offers beautiful familiar pieces along with new arrangements of magical themes performed by Choir Members and Guests - the brilliant Soprano Eimear Reynolds and popular local singer/guitarist David O'Dowd.

The children's choirs from Scoil Mhuire in Carrick and St. Manchan's NS in Mohill will be participating with the choir in several selections as well as doing their own special pieces.



Millennium Choir members performing solo pieces include Bass Cormac Kenny, Soprano Clodagh Redican, and Tenor Joe Lowe, plus a big surprise soloist.

The fabulous accompanist, Fintan Farrelly, who has been with the Millenium Choir since the Choir's inception in 1999, leads the 'Millennium Orchestra' comprising Eva Stevkova (violin), Helen Glennon (flute) and Danny Murray (percussion).

Tickets for the concerts are available from Kierans Pharmacy and Mulvey's House of Gifts in Carrick-on-Shannon, and Paul's and Baxter's in Mohill.



You can also order tickets for these concerts from Choir members, at the staying-down price of €12 (€10 OAPs) or by calling: (086) 067 5283.

Concerts begin at 8pm sharp in both locations.

You will not want to miss these special concerts