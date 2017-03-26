Looking Deadly welcomes you to the ‘famous Irish funeral’ where theatre and comedy collide!

A wedding is the craic; birthdays are…. alright. But you can’t beat a good Irish Funeral. Yeah it’s sad…. But ya know what’ll help with that? Kind words, hang sangwiches, a glass of warm porter, milky tea, a bad ballad, a snog with that cousin you know you shouldn’t fancy and a fight over who thought more of the dearly departed. Now you’re ready for the three day Wake!

Let Foystown’s finest Funeral Directors Jane & Rob help you come to terms with the loss of your dear friend and local legend big Tom McCarthy. May he rest in peace… Eventually.

Looking Deadly has sold out theatres the length and breadth of the country and is in The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon for one night only on Thursday, April 6. It already close to sold out so grab your tickets quick on (071)9650828 or visit www.thedock.ie