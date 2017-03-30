Shadow of Ourselves in Priors PLM Medical

“Shadow of Ourselves”, Visual Art Exhibition is opening this Friday, March 31 at Priors PLM Medical, Shannonside Retail Park, Carrick-on-Shannon.



This is an exciting and ambitious exhibition of work arising from a residency by artist Tinka Bechert at Priors PLM Medical, a highly creative medical sector precision engineering company in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim.



Shadow of Ourselves – how one artist’s work is shedding new light on old knowledge.

Spark is an Artist-in-Residence programme organised by Leitrim County Council Arts Office and Local Enterprise Office aimed at artists who are interested in working in new environments and businesses who are interested in collaborating with artists and promoting creativity within their organisations.



Over the last year artist Tinka Bechert has been working with Priors PLM Medical, a precision engineering company based in Carrick.

Prior PLM Medical offers Product Lifecycle Management solutions to the Medical Device and Pharmaceutical sectors from product research and design to the manufacturing and maintenance of the moulds required to produce their customer’s new products. Prior’s stated vision is “to contribute to a future world where science and medicine has freed society from the ravages of illness and disease, enabling people to fulfil their true potential”.



Bechert describes the exhibition as “exploring the effects of light and shadow punctuated with the inhalations and exhalations of human breath: the literal inspiration and expiration of corporeality. The interactions of organic and mechanical systems take centre stage, which offers a fitting way to conclude my residency in this remarkable environment.”

The exhibition continues on April 1 and April 2-4.