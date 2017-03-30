Dublin Shakespeare Society present Staging McGahern at The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1.

The Dublin Shakespeare Society are delighted to present for Leitrim audiences their stage adaptations of two stories from John McGahern’s ‘Getting Through’ collection.

Described as ‘a triumph’ by the acclaimed academic Declan Kiberd (a former student of McGaherns), these stage adaptations of 'A Slip Up,' 'All Sorts of Impossible Things' explore how we try to cope with the conflict between desire and reality.



In 'A Slip Up' Michael and Agnes give up their farm in rural Ireland to emigrate to London. The effects of this sundering from the land and community are powerfully revealed through the ordinary but fragile routines of married life.

In 'All Sorts of Impossible Things', the experience of a stubborn romance and a precious friendship yield life-changing possibilities - but will they be grasped?



Presented by The Dublin Shakespeare Society, the adaptations were conceived and scripted by Máire Doyle and devised for performance with George Carroll.

This will be a wonderful night for all those who have enjoyed reading McGahern somewhat fitting that these acclaimed adaptations should be staged in Leitrim the county of his birth and the location which informed much of his best writing.

Tickets on 0719650828 or on line at www.thedock.ie