Art & Soul at The Glens

Art and Soul brings together the North West’s two leading gospel choirs for the first time in a celebration of gospel music.

The well-established Sligo Gospel Choir has gained a well-deserved reputation for delivering quality gospel music to a wide audience while in its short three years of existence. Manorhamilton Southern Gospel Choir has won accolades for its fresh take on old favourites as well as its ability to introduce new songs into the genre.



This special Palm Sunday concert promises to be a feast of the best of gospel. The choirs will be joined by the popular four-piece band ‘Yellow Tale’ who combine a unique blend of folk and rock music: a perfect complement to Gospel.

The event kicks off at 7pm on Sunday, April 9 at The Glens Centre, Manorhamilton. Admission €10

Bookings on www.theglenscentre.com or call (071) 9855 833.